Analysts Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.72. SMART Global reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. 494,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,219,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.