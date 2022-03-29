Analysts Expect Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to Post $3.95 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,419.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.61. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

