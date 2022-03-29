Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Purple Innovation reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 276.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,797,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $12,996,250.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000.

Shares of PRPL stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 2,060,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.65.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.