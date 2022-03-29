Analysts Expect Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Proterra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proterra will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Proterra.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Proterra from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81. Proterra has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 9.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Proterra during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Proterra by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

