Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 23,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

