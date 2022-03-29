Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

BURL opened at $187.00 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after acquiring an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

