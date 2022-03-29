Analysts Expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. AppHarvest posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APPH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

APPH stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.54. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AppHarvest by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AppHarvest by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

