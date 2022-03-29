Analysts Anticipate Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.17 Million

Analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will announce $230.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.66 million and the highest is $237.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners reported sales of $187.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year sales of $927.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $876.89 million to $978.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $978.22 million, with estimates ranging from $933.57 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:VRTS traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.37. 44,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $203.76 and a 1 year high of $338.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

