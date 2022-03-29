Analysts Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.63 Billion

Brokerages expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.79 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $32.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.45 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.43 billion to $36.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

SBUX stock opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.91. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.