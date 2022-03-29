Analysts Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $941.66 Million

Brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to report sales of $941.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $981.00 million. Mattel posted sales of $874.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.37. 135,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,224. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

