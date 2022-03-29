Analysts Anticipate DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMAC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,932. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.45.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.