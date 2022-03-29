Analysts Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.92) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 34.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $122.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Celcuity by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Celcuity by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

