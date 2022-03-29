Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.47. 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,421. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen (Get Rating)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
