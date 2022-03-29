Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.47. 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,421. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.