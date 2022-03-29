AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, an increase of 169.3% from the February 28th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 747.7 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMVMF. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group from €35.00 ($38.46) to €50.00 ($54.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $44.06.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments, AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

