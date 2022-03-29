Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) vs. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Critical Analysis

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ames National and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Ames National and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 33.67% 11.49% 1.14% Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.36% 11.30% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ames National and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $71.02 million 3.16 $23.91 million $2.61 9.45 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.19 $45.77 billion $2.79 4.30

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ames National has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Ames National pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ames National has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ames National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ames National beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. It also offers savings and time deposits, cash management services, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated teller machine access. The company was founded on January 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, personal intermediary services, etc. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and financial asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, securities margin and trading, insurance, and other financial services. It operates 16,653 institutions, including 16,227 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

