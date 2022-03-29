American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.90

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.90 and last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 12004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

