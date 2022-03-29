American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.92 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.83 billion. American International Group reported sales of $10.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year sales of $46.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 billion to $48.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $51.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American International Group.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American International Group (AIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.