America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a current ratio of 19.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $416.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.60.

America First Multifamily Investors shares are going to reverse split on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATAX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

