AMCI Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

Get AMCI Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCIU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,952,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,232,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,984,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,488,000.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.