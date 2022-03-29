Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Up 48.4% in March

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 842,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,473 shares of company stock worth $15,421,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
