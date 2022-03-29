Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.44

Shares of Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 564899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
The stock has a market cap of C$167.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42.
About Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC)
Recommended Stories
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.