Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.44

Shares of Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 564899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$167.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42.

About Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC)

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

