Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$48.71 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$44.88 and a 12 month high of C$72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.06.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$162.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.2999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.03 per share, with a total value of C$52,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.85.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

