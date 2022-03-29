Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,700 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 825,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSSF. UBS Group upgraded Alsea from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Alsea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

ALSSF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Alsea has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Alsea Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

