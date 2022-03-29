Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Down to $14.69

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $14.05. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 9,955 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Tau Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

