Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 36,434 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 312.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 8.6% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,796 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 234,310 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $78,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 18,736 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT stock opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $231.10 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

