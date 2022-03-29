Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $41.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

