Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.40. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,109. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,558,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.79. The company had a trading volume of 35,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,265. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $120.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

