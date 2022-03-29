Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 137.8% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $33.14.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.