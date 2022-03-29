Agree Realty Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 143.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $75.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Agree Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

