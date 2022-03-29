AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $141.81 and last traded at $142.49. Approximately 23,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 928,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,778,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,684,000 after acquiring an additional 332,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

