Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 47,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

