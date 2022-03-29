AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) Short Interest Down 38.0% in March

AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AERC stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43. AeroClean Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $117.35.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on AeroClean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
AeroClean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.
