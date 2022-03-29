AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,729 shares of company stock worth $11,109,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

AMP opened at $311.10 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.11 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

