AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $244.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

