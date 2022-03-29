AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.