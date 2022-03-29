AE Wealth Management LLC Has $615,000 Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,609,000 after acquiring an additional 952,340 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,850.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 4,474,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,361,000 after buying an additional 577,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after buying an additional 382,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,701,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after buying an additional 162,325 shares during the last quarter.

VRP opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

