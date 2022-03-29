AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprout Social by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 20.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $67,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,851,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -147.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.91.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

