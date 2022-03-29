AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.