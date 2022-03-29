AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,112 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,112 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Workiva by 1,215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after buying an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,125,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 77.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 579,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 253,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WK opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.11. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -152.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

