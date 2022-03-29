adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.75.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $117.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.92. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $93.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

