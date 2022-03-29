adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.75.
Shares of ADDYY opened at $117.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.92. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $93.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
