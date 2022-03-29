Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADMP. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

