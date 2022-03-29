Adam David Sachs Sells 8,537 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90.
Shares of RBOT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 710,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,957. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70.
RBOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
