Accomplice Associates II LLC Purchases Shares of 79,961 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Accomplice Associates II LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. AppHarvest makes up 0.4% of Accomplice Associates II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

APPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ APPH traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. 83,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. Research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AppHarvest Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.