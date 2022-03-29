Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2291 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.75 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

