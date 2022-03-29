AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

ABBV stock opened at $161.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $162.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

