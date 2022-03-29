ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 32 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 32 price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 42 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 34.21.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

