A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

BAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.58) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 542.54 ($7.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. A.G. BARR has a 1 year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The company has a market capitalization of £607.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 505.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 512.87.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.