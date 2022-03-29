942 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $275.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $275.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.