$885.26 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $885.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.23 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $774.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VMI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.39. 163,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,272. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.39 and its 200 day moving average is $236.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

