6,794 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,636,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 153,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of FNDX opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

